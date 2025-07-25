The third State of the Nation Address (SONA) is just days away.

The House of Representatives is expected to be in full house as President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. delivers his report to the nation.

His speech is expected to highlight his administration’s key achievements, as is often the case with SONAs. But many Filipinos may also be looking for a stronger commitment to addressing the country’s most pressing and still-unresolved issues, especially now that he is halfway through his term.

In this B-Side episode, we speak with political expert Michael Henry Ll. Yusingco, Senior Research Fellow at the Ateneo Policy Center, to help us break down what to expect in the upcoming SONA.

Interview by Edg Adrian Eva

Audio editing by Jayson Mariñas.

