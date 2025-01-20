Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side
Hemogen is a possible business spin-off that’s composed of a team of scientists from the DoST’s Philippine Nuclear Research Institute. With the institute’s radiation technology, the team was able to develop materials that can control severe bleeding in trauma patients. In this B-Side episode, two of the team members talk about Hemogen’s plans for commercializing the product.
Interview by Patricia Mirasol
Audio editing by Jayson Mariñas
