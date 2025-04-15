Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

US President Donald Trump has given a 90-day pause on the reciprocal tariffs he imposed, and everything is still in flux.

In this B-Side episode, BusinessWorld speaks with former tariff commissioner George N. Manzano about the tariffs, their impact on the Philippines, the motivations behind them, and recommendations for how the country can navigate this trade environment.

Interview by Patricia Mirasol

Video editing by Jayson Mariñas

