Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side

E-cigarette and tobacco products use in the Philippines is steadily increasing, particularly among the youth, according to the study of the Global Youth Tobacco Survey in 2019. Consequently, flavors and esteemed novelty contribute to the initiation and sustained use of e-cigarettes and tobacco use. With this concern, Dr. Maria Encarnita Blanco-Limpin of the Philippine College of Chest Physicians/ Philippine Medical Association explained the risk factors of using Tobacco and E-cigarettes. Furthermore, she explained ways to improve its regulation and how users can stop using it.

Follow us on Spotify BusinessWorld B-Side