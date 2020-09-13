Philippines reports surge in fatalities after re-classification

The Philippines recorded a surge in deaths caused by COVID-19, after having to take into account 126 fatalities that had been incorrectly classified, according to data released on Saturday by the Department of Health.

The country recorded 186 virus-related deaths, according to the department. On final validation, 128 cases previously reported as recovered were found to be 126 deaths and two active cases, the department said. The adjustments cover data going back to April.

The country added 4,935 new COVID cases as of 4 p.m. Saturday, bringing the total to 257,863 cases, the department said. The Manila metropolitan area accounts for about half of the country’s cases. Total recoveries increased by 659 to 187,116 patients, it said.

The Philippines is battling Southeast Asia’s worst COVID-19 outbreak, with cases doubling over five weeks. Infections soared even after the government returned the Manila capital region and nearby provinces to a stricter lockdown for two weeks in August. — Bloomberg









