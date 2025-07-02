THE STUDENT Council Alliance of the Philippines (SCAP) on Tuesday called on President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and the 20th Congress to implement concrete reforms to the country’s education system.

SCAP introduced a “10-point agenda,” outlining plans for underfunded schools and unresponsive policies on issues such as red-tagging, tuition hikes, mental health, and the digital divide.

“We are raising a unified voice before the President’s SONA (State of the Nation Address): students need rights, resources, and representation,” SCAP National Chairperson Angela Diamartin said in a statement.

“The education crisis is real — and so is our resolve to fight for meaningful change,” she added.

SCAP also urged the President to prioritize educational reforms “not through vague promises, but through clear commitments, budget prioritization, and urging Congress for concrete legislative action.”

Other points raised on the agenda included policies for safe and gender-affirming spaces in schools, better compensation for teachers, curriculum for diverse learners, and comprehensive health services and welfare systems.

SCAP also called on the Department of Education, the Commission on Higher Education, and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to work closely with students in resolving these issues.

It noted it is working with lawmakers, including Senator Risa Hontiveros-Baraquel, Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” A. Aquino, IV, Senator Francis Pancratius “Kiko” N. Pangilinan, and Party-list Reps. Jose Manuel “Chel” I. Diokno, and Leila M. de Lima, to push their agenda.

“Students aren’t just stakeholders — we are nation-builders. But how can we build a nation if education is underfunded, unsafe, and out of reach for many?” said Phillip Talaba, president of the Xavier University Central Student Government. — Katherine K. Chan