PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday expanded his government’s subsidized P20-per-kilogram rice program to public markets in Cavite province, the presidential palace said.

“Now, the rice rollout will begin in public markets so that more of our countrymen can benefit from it,” Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro told a news briefing.

The President attended the launch of the program’s 94th outlet at the Zapote-Bacoor Public Market in Bacoor, Cavite.

About 500 sacks of rice were initially allocated for the Cavite rollout, according to the Department of Agriculture (DA). This will allow 2,500 residents to purchase 10 kilograms each.

Mr. Marcos campaigned in 2022 on a pledge to lower rice prices to P20 per kilo. The early years of his administration were, however, marked by a surge in the cost of rice.

“The P20 rice program also strengthens support for partner farmers because they can now sell directly to the market, eliminating the need for middlemen and reducing post-harvest losses,” Ms. Castro added.

The President has also assured farmers that their incomes will not decrease as the government has allocated budget for the rice program, she added.

“The Department of Agriculture will also continue to coordinate with local government units so the more markets can sell affordable rice,” she added.

Ms. Castro said that the Department of Social Welfare and Development will provide a list of areas where more people could benefit from the program.

“The DILG will also ensure that LGUs submit accomplishment reports on the implementation of the program,” she added.

The subsidized rice program, launched in May, aims to benefit senior citizens, solo parents, persons with disabilities, and Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program beneficiaries.

Under the program, the DA’s Food Terminal, Inc. buys rice from the National Food Authority and, which is sold through the government mini markets, or Kadiwa centers.

BROADER CROP INSURANCE

Meanwhile, a lawmaker filed a bill seeking to expand crop insurance beyond rice and corn at the House of Representatives as part of broader reforms to the country’s agriculture sector.

Filed on Monday, House Bill No. 14 seeks to expand the coverage of crops under the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. to include livestock, farm machinery and post-harvest infrastructure. It will also allow private insurance firms greater participation in agricultural insurance.

“With better insurance, we’re not just protecting crops — we’re protecting lives, dreams, and the future of our food supply,” Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez, the bill’s author, said in a statement.

President Marcos on Monday said his government will expand the coverage of crop insurance to help farmers recover from natural disasters.

The Philippines, an agricultural country, has ranked as the world’s most disaster-prone country for 16 consecutive years according to the World Risk Index, facing an average of 20 typhoons annually and recurring droughts during its dry season.

“His call to expand crop insurance is not just timely — it is necessary,” said Mr. Romualdez. “Our job in Congress is to make sure the support system is strong, fair, and responsive.”

The reform to the country’s agricultural insurance system would help encourage farmers who skip out on insuring their crops due to bureaucratic red tape and low payouts, he said.

“The bill also aims to lower barriers to agricultural lending, support the modernization of the agriculture sector, and build a more sustainable and risk-resilient rural economy,” the bill’s explanatory note said, based on a copy sent to reporters.

About 2.4 million rice farmers in the Philippines are vulnerable to natural disasters but lack access to insurance, the Consortium of International Agricultural Research Centers said in a 2023 report. — Adrian H. Halili and Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio