THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) is looking to coordinate with the new set of government officials in Cebu City to restructure the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Project, as it is nearing closing date, the World Bank said.

In an implementation status and research report, the World Bank said the Cebu BRT Project’s “pace of project implementation has slowed down considerably, notably the major civil works packages are yet to be launched.”

“Considering the age of the project, it may be more appropriate to restructure the project to address the activities that can be completed within the closing date,” it said.

This came as the BRT project will not be able to complete a substantial amount of balance activities within the current closing date, scheduled on Sept. 30, 2026.

“As the new leadership of Cebu Provincial and City Government will take office on July 1, 2025, DoTr plans to consult them as soon as possible and communicate a decision to the Bank on the way forward,” it said.

The BRT seeks to improve urban passenger transport system in the Project Corridor in Cebu City in terms of the quality and level of service, safety, and environmental efficiency. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante