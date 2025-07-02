THE Presidential Communications Office on Wednesday announced the appointment of an officer-in-charge (OIC) for the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

“There is already a designated OIC, he is Assistant Secretary Rafaelito Alejandro IV. He will be the Office of the Civil Defense’s OIC,” Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro told a news briefing.

Mr. Alejandro will serve as the OCD’s temporary head before the official appointment is made by the President. He currently serves as the OCD’s deputy administrator for administration.

This comes after President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. tapped former OCD Administrator Ariel F. Nepomuceno to lead the Bureau of Customs. He took his oath last Monday.

The OCD manages and administers the Philippines’ national civil defense and disaster risk reduction and management program. It works in coordination with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. — Adrian H. Halili