Home The Nation Philippines’ Duterte accepts endorsement to run as vice president in 2022
Philippines’ Duterte accepts endorsement to run as vice president in 2022
MANILA – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to be the ruling political party’s candidate for vice president in next year’s elections, a senior official of the PDP-Laban party said in a statement.
In accepting the endorsement, Duterte is making “the sacrifice” and heeding “the clamour of the people,” said Karlo Nograles, executive vice president of the ruling PDP-Laban party. – Reuters