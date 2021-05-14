MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Leading medical and travel insurance provider Pacific Cross Insurance, Inc. (PCII) has received a second consecutive Golden Arrow award from the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD) in recognition for its exemplary commitment to good corporate governance.

International benchmarks for corporate governance, most notably the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS), are used to asses companies vying for a Golden Arrow Award. Pacific Cross received ACGS credit scores of above 80 points in both 2018 and 2019. With these back-to-back milestone wins, PCII joins the ranks of the top performing companies in the Philippines under the ASEAN corporate governance principles.

The ACGS looks into areas such as rights and equitable treatment of shareholders, role of stakeholders, disclosure and transparency and responsibilities of the Board as basis for earning the award.

“This recognition is proof of our commitment to good corporate governance, compliance, and effective risk management. It is our aim to constantly be deserving of the trust placed in us by our clients and stakeholders.”, Pacific Cross President and CEO Mr. Daniel Daly said.

Aside from receiving a Golden Arrow Award, PCII has continuously eyed greater heights with its 2018 and 2019 PRS A ratings from the Philippine Rating Services Corporation for the Company’s financial strength. In recent years, PCII has also been a consistent top performer among non-life insurance companies based on Net Income and Net Premiums Written according to Insurance Commission rankings.

Pacific Cross is a leading medical and travel insurance provider in the Philippines. For more details on Pacific Cross products and services, please visit www.pacificcross.com.ph, e-mail info@pacificcross.com.ph, call +63 2 8230-8511 or follow PacificCrossPH on Facebook.