Order in the good stuff (or cook Ikea’s meatballs)

Here’s a mix of global and Filipino favorites you can order in or make at home during the quarantine. We really mean global: we’ve got Ikea’s recipe for meatballs, straight from their Twitter account.

CIBO

Italian favorite Cibo is open for delivery at the following branches (and the surrounding cities that they deliver to): Araneta City (Quezon City and San Juan), Ayala Malls The 30th (Pasig, Mandaluyong), Powerplant Mall (Makati, Pasay), SM Aura Premier (Taguig, Parañaque), and Alabang Town Center (Muntinlupa, Las Piñas). Available on the menu are soups, pastas, mains, pizzas, and desserts. Visit Cibo’s Facebook page, facebook.com/ciboPH/ for the phone numbers of each of the branches and a complete menu.

CHICKEN BACOLOD

Chicken Bacolod’s 25 Matalino St., Quezon City branch is now open for deliveries and pickups via Lalamove or Grab Delivery. The menu includes various parts of a chicken, grilled inasal-style (and a selection of different rice dishes; we suggest the crab fat one). Text or Viber 0917-537-4143 or 0939-842-0252 to place orders.

BROWN’S GOURMET

Craving for roasted chicken and adobo flakes pasta? Brown’s Gourmet is taking orders for delivery and pickup at Regis Center, Katipunan, Quezon City. A complete menu can be found at their Facebook page, facebook.com/BrownsGourmet/. Deliveries can be made via Lalamove, Grab, Happymove, or Food Panda, and one can pay via bank transfers, or cash for takeout and pickups.

PIZZAEXPRESS

BGC favorite PizzaExpress is back for deliveries. One can order via Food Panda, GrabFood, Grab Express, or LalaMove Pabili, or by giving them a call at 0917-710-1567. One can pay via Gcash or bank transfer. Check out a menu either at their Facebook page facebook.com/pizzaexpressph/ or through bit.ly/PizzaExpressDelivers.

IKEA

Furniture giant Ikea released its recipe for its signature meatballs for its customers in quarantine. This recipe is from Ikea UK’s twitter account (twitter.com/IKEAUK).

Ingredients:

500 grams beef mince

250 grams pork mince

1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove of garlic (crushed or minced)

100 grams breadcrumbs

1 egg

5 tbsp. of whole milk

Generous salt and pepper

Ingredients for the cream sauce:

Dash of oil

40 grams butter

40 grams plain flour

150 ml vegetable stock

150 ml beef stock

150 ml thick double cream

2 teaspoons soy sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Procedure:

Combine beef and pork mince and mix thoroughly to break up any lumps. Add finely chopped onion, garlic, breadcrumbs, egg and mix. Add milk and season well with salt and pepper.

Shape mixture into small, round balls. Place on a clean plate, cover and store in the fridge for two hours (this will help them hold their shape while cooking).

In a frying pan, heat oil on medium heat. When hot, gently add your meatballs and brown on all sides.

When browned, add to an ovenproof dish and cover. Place in a hot oven, 180 degrees Celsius, and cook for a further 30 minutes.

Cream sauce:

Melt 40 gm of butter in a frying pan. Whisk in 40 gm of plain flour and continue cooking, and stir for two minutes.

Add 150 ml of vegetable stock and 150 ml of beef stock and continue to stir. Add 150 ml of thick double cream, two tsp. soy sauce and one tsp. of Dijon mustard.

Bring to a simmer and allow the sauce to thicken.

When ready to eat, serve with your favorite potatoes — either creamy mash or mini new boiled potatoes.

















