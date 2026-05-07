THERE’s IQ and then there’s EQ.

Intelligence Quotient (IQ) refers to cognitive skills like reasoning, linking cause and effect, solving puzzles, as well as the powers of deduction exemplified by Sherlock Holmes. Emotional Quotient (EQ) refers to soft skills like anger management, empathy, and the ability to communicate.

Certain professions require both types of skills, not necessarily in equal measure.

Doctors who deal with patients and those that watch over them need to exhibit compassion, a qualitative trait referred to as “bedside manners.”

A doctor enters a hospital room accompanied by a nurse and maybe some interns, checks the patient’s chart and tests, takes his pulse to see if he is still all there, and puts the stethoscope on his bared chest. After this routine, the doctor gives a quick status report for the benefit of the whole room. Attention to tone and emphasis is needed — we need to do some more tests so we can be sure. A private chat with the next of kin can follow — we’re hoping it’s nothing serious.

Lawyers expect clients to be importunate in checking how their petitions are progressing. Even when there are no developments, the counsel must pick up the phone to soothe a panicky client and listen to her woes — these are part of billable hours after all. (We are on top of this, Ma’am. It’s looking good.)

Are soft skills an inherent part of good management, specially in positions dealing with customers and third parties?

Management schools are rediscovering the need to train for “soft skills” to complement rational analysis, supply chain management, and strategic planning. Dealing with people instead of just solving problems requires an added dimension of seeing the human aspect of management decisions, or the best way of communicating them.

There are cases of CEOs being given early retirement (or a new title) due to a low “EQ.” A lack of empathy can turn into a toxic management style. (There are no excuses — just do it.) These inadequacies are often felt by the “one-down” level. But somehow there’s a ripple effect when the task-oriented style is folded into the corporate culture.

The 2009 movie, Invictus covered the early days of Nelson Mandela’s assumption of the presidency of South Africa. The title refers to the poem of William Henley — “I am the master of my fate/ I am the captain of my soul.” Mandela was released from prison after 27 years in 1990 then went on to become the first black president of his country in 1994.

The story deals the new President (played by Morgan Freeman) trying to instill a spirit of unity in a country torn by racial conflict with the struggle against “apartheid.” He uses as his vehicle for his nation’s transformation the national rugby team which the blacks previously cheered against as the symbol of the hated apartheid regime. From being the emblem of white repression, the Springboks are chosen by Mandela, working through their captain, to be the banner of a united country.

The goal was to win the World Cup in 1995. The rugby team became accepted as a fitting symbol of the newfound unity of South Africa, as they went on to win the championship. “Emotional Quotient” requires lifting the spirit, enhancing teamwork, and gaining support. The case of Nelson Mandela shows that a leader needs to join the team.

How unfortunate that skills in enhancing human interaction are termed “soft!” Creating a corporate culture that promotes respect for the individual has now gone beyond recruitment, job evaluation, salaries and incentives, and “key result areas.” They now include counseling, team building, and even a code of conduct that prohibits unacceptable behavior in the workplace.

When “hard skills” alone matter, bullying and the improper use of authority to deal with issues take center stage. The task-oriented leader may not even have the IQ to justify his feelings of superiority which he displays on the job.

Both intelligence and emotions play a part in providing good leadership in a company. Having too much of one and too little of the other is bound to show up in the bottom-line numbers. Before the financials reveal a dysfunctional organization, there may be rumors of factions in the board… or an ongoing family feud.

Tony Samson is chairman and CEO of TOUCH xda

ar.samson@yahoo.com