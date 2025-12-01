Dec. 3 is International Day of Persons with Disabilities, a global reminder that inclusion is not achieved by sentiment but by systems. For millions of persons with disabilities (PWDs), inequity persists because social and health policies remain unevenly implemented or under-resourced.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that PWDs are twice as likely to develop chronic health conditions and can die up to 20 years earlier than those without disabilities. These stark disparities do not arise from disability itself, but from avoidable inequities such as stigma, discrimination, lack of access to preventive care, exclusion from education and employment, and weak health systems.

Nearly 2.4 million PWDs were registered in the Philippines as of September this year, while UNICEF estimates that there are 1.6 million Filipino children living with disabilities. Yet their families, particularly the parents and carers who shoulder the daily realities of disability, oftentimes remain largely invisible in policy discussions.

Caring for a child with disabilities transforms a household. Specialized therapies, assistive devices, medical consultations, transport costs, and the search for inclusive schooling require both time and financial sacrifice. Many parents reduce work hours or leave employment altogether, creating long-term economic insecurity.

Carers routinely confront fragmented services, limited rehabilitation facilities, unclear referral pathways, and a lack of local government programs that respond to the needs of families. Emotional stress, burnout, and isolation are predictable outcomes when systems do not support those who provide the bulk of care.

Despite these barriers, parents and carers persist. The research-based pharmaceutical industry is championing their journey by investing in accessible treatments, inclusive research, and holistic support systems that honor the dignity of every child and every caregiver.

One example of meaningful action emerged when Merck Philippines partnered with Special Olympics Pilipinas (SOP) to hold the Unified Bocce Inter-Club Tournament in October at Biñan City Senior High School-West Campus in Laguna. While SOP athletes — children and adults with intellectual disabilities — competed on the bocce court, their carers participated in a session focused on something too often overlooked: their own health.

SOP is a nonprofit organization that provides year-round sports training and athletic competitions for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. Its programs aim to promote inclusion, confidence, and overall well-being among SOP athletes, while also recognizing the crucial contributions of their carers and families.

The program, “She Matters: Healthy Women, Embracing Carers,” is part of Merck’s broader She Matters initiative advancing women’s health. More than 50 carers, primarily mothers, engaged in a discussion on cardiometabolic and thyroid diseases and practical strategies for prevention, care topics that are frequently neglected among those focused entirely on their family’s needs.

“Behind every Special Olympics athlete is a carer whose love and dedication make inclusion possible. Through She Matters, we honor these women — not only as caregivers but as individuals who deserve care, attention, and health support of their own,” said Martha Paiz, Managing Director of Merck Philippines and Board Member of the Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines (PHAP).

Dr. Joey A. Tabula, Senior Medical Manager at Merck Philippines, added: “Caring for others begins with caring for yourself. When carers are healthy — physically, emotionally, and mentally — their loved ones thrive, too.”

The Philippines already has landmark legislation to support PWDs. One is Republic Act 7277 (Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities) which ensures rights to health, education, employment, and social services. It mandates a national PWD registry to streamline access to benefits.

Second is Republic Act 11228, aligned with the Universal Health Care (UHC) Act, requiring PhilHealth (Philippine Health Insurance Corp.) to develop dedicated health packages and rehabilitation programs for PWDs.

There are opportunities to strengthen support for PWDs and their carers. One is to fully operationalize the national PWD registry to ensure benefits are accessible without undue bureaucracy. Second is to expand community-based rehabilitation (CBR) and early intervention services, supported by LGU budgets and national technical guidance. Third is to develop comprehensive PhilHealth benefit packages for PWDs, explicitly covering therapy, assistive devices, and follow-up care.

Other measures include increasing investments in inclusive education, especially SPED-trained teachers and accessible learning environments. Providing financial relief for carers, including transport subsidies, caregiver allowances, respite care, and tax deductions for disability-related expenses, will also be beneficial. Also, training frontline workers in disability-responsive services ensures families receive timely, coordinated support. Finally, it is imperative to strengthen partnerships with civil society, NGOs, and the private sector to scale programs that uplift both PWDs and carers.

PHAP and its member companies contribute by strengthening research and development, improving access to treatments for non-communicable diseases, supporting public–private collaborations, and advocating for inclusive health systems. These efforts help build frameworks that support PWDs and the carers whose efforts sustain them.

When carers are supported, children with disabilities have better health outcomes, improved educational opportunities, and stronger prospects for full participation in society. Families become more resilient. Communities become more inclusive.

Caring for carers, therefore, is a strategic investment in human capital, social cohesion, and national development.

Teodoro B. Padilla is the executive director of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Association of the Philippines, which represents the biopharmaceutical medicines and vaccines industry in the country. Its members are at the forefront of developing, investing and delivering innovative medicines, vaccines, and diagnostics for Filipinos to live healthier and more productive lives.