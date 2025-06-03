Innovation is not just about creating new products or services; it is about making a meaningful difference in the world. R.G. Manabat & Co. (KPMG in the Philippines) is committed to nurturing the growth of technology entrepreneurs who are driving change, improving lives, and shaping the future of industries. This is why we are proud to continue the KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator (GTI) competition in the Philippines, which is now on its third year.

The GTI competition offers a unique platform for local startups and emerging technology players to showcase their cutting-edge innovations to a broad audience of investors. Each year, the competition highlights some of the Philippines’ most promising tech innovators, driving conversations about the role of technology in solving the world’s most pressing challenges. By participating, these innovators gain the exposure and resources they need to expand their businesses and amplify their impact.

This year’s GTI competition builds on the momentum of previous years. In 2023, Peddlr was recognized for its digital solution that helps micro and small businesses move away from manual pen-and-paper methods of sales tracking, credit management, and inventory monitoring. In 2024, Rezbin, a standout company transforming plastic waste recovery in the Philippines, claimed the top prize in the local competition. Both startups impressed the judges with their forward-thinking approaches and exemplified the kind of innovation we seek to highlight through this platform. As with last the past years, the 2025 winner will represent the Philippines at the global KPMG GTI finals in Lisbon, Portugal.

The GTI competition is not limited to pure technology companies; it also welcomes tech-enabled and tech-driven businesses whose innovations are making a positive impact on people and the planet. Whether the focus is on sustainability, healthcare, education, or any other sector, the competition seeks entrepreneurs who are not only building successful businesses but are also creating solutions that address the most pressing needs of today’s world. From transforming industries to improving everyday lives, the competition champions innovations that have the potential to reshape entire sectors.

This year, the GTI competition in the Philippines will culminate in an exclusive event — the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP) x KPMG Technology Summit on June 17 at Shangri-La The Fort. During this summit, the winners of the local competition will be honored. MAP, one of the country’s premier business organizations, has long championed good governance, sustainable development, and inclusive economic growth — values that align closely with the goals for the GTI program. In line with its broader agenda, MAP also actively promotes innovation, digitalization, and responsible technology adoption as key drivers of national progress. This summit serves as an opportunity for thought leaders, technology professionals, and entrepreneurs to come together and explore the latest advancements in the tech world, while celebrating the contributions of those shaping its future.

As the GTI competition continues to gain momentum, we remain committed to creating platforms that enable local innovators to thrive. The competition provides these entrepreneurs with the tools and visibility they need to take their businesses to the next level. It is our belief that through initiatives like this, when the private sector, including firms like KPMG and business organizations such as the MAP, actively foster innovation and technology adoption, we help build a robust tech ecosystem. This ecosystem not only competes globally but also strengthens industries, promotes inclusive development, and contributes to a more resilient Philippine economy.

We are excited to see what the 2025 KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator competition brings, and we look forward to celebrating the groundbreaking ideas and innovations that will emerge from the Philippine tech scene.

The KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator competition is a powerful testament to the importance of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the Philippines and globally. By empowering these entrepreneurs, we are not only helping them build successful businesses but also contributing to a brighter, more sustainable future for all.

Noel P. Bonoan is the co-governor-in-charge of the Cluster on Member Engagement of the Management Association of the Philippines. He is also the vice-chair, COO, and head of Advisory of KPMG R. G. Manabat & Co.

map@map.org.ph

ebonoan@kpmg.com