Why do people travel? (Or daydream about it when physical travel is not possible?)

One needs to shift to low gear and shut out everything familiar. Leisure travel rejuvenates the body and energizes the spirit. Crossing time zones is a delightful but exhausting exercise.

Geographical distance makes one shed the city skin and crusty attitude. Perspective improves in a different environment. Problems seem diffused and recede into the background. Worries melt away as the mind recharges in a stress-free mode.

One blinks to experience other facets of nature — the seasons in a temperate zone.

Retracing the old paths, one feels a spark. The earth-tugging ache blends with the novelty of a new vibe. It is rediscovering the past and seeing it with a new pair of eyes in a dreamy light.

The vibrant city, with its two mountains, is more alluring than ever. The iconic landmarks — the famous basilica, a work in progress with its surreal organic towers and the rainbow-stained glass windows, the Medieval cathedral in the Gothic barrio, the fantasy park, the wide avenidas, paseos and rotundas with sparkling fountains that glow after a downpour. Walking in the rain is always refreshing. It makes one feel light-hearted.

The elegant villa, isolated on a hill with a panoramic view, was a second home. Surrounded by flowering trees and insulated from distractions and outsiders, it was a place for study and to learn about the old world, its different cultures. The student needed to grow up, and to sprout the wings of independence. It was a big challenge to be transplanted at a young age and to adjust — at the beginning.

But it opened the mind to knowledge and brought wonderful changes through new friendships that bridged countries and cultures.

Many years later, the old bonds remain as the friendships have been rekindled and nourished.

The third home was a different villa with towering cypress trees on one hill of the eternal city. It offered exciting academic challenges, and new travel and artistic adventures. The historical place had basilicas, museums, majestic gardens with countless fountains and umbrella pine trees, a piazza with an obelisk, stately monuments and ancient ruins. The images and feelings of that year are forever etched in the mind and heart.

The years fly by quickly. One keeps returning to the past haunts — during the seasons of spring and autumn. Despite time and distance, the enchantment and deep attachment linger.

One shifts to another time zone at a mountain retreat. What could be more exhilarating than ascending to the peak in a cable car and being on top of the world? A place filled with pure snow and intricate snowflakes.

A passing light shower glazes the lush forest and meadows.

Raindrops glisten like icicles on the dark boughs of fir, pine, and birch trees.

Mist surrounds the mountains and the valleys. The scene is frozen in a time bubble.

The aroma of fresh pine wafts through the thin air. Oxygen is abundant and it pierces the nostrils and lungs. One inhales its pristine sweetness and is quickly intoxicated.

To bask in the golden sunshine with the breathtaking splendor of the mountain is a soulful experience.

The mental cobwebs melt away.

An eagle soars with the wind. It circles above and crosses to the next mountain. Fresh powder snow dusts the peak.

The sky becomes an infinite canvas as it turns vermilion, russet, and lavender. The sun dips into the horizon. One can hear the dramatic music of Beethoven’s violin concerto. An eclectic audience is enthralled by the music. During the final movement, light raindrops fall in a natural rhythm accelerating to a stirring crescendo. Symphonic music and a dramatic curtain call at sunset.

Twilight comes in shades of indigo, purple, and dark blue.

Soon it is nightfall. Only the sound of crickets, a rustling breeze, and the gurgling brook echo through the trees.

The crescent moon and stars slowly peek through the thinning clouds. At midnight, it is so quiet that one can almost hear the rocks grow.

At dawn, the sky is powder blue, dotted with delicate drifting white puffs. The pine scent mingles with the dew-kissed lawn. The lilting melody in the distance is water tripping over rocks of the stream.

At thousands of feet above sea level, the view is spellbinding and inspiring.

The splendid canvas of nature would be a creative challenge to interpret.

How can a human paint the perfect landscape? Only the Divine Artist can create it with celestial strokes and cosmic colors.

High above the world, one can understand why the mystics and the world-weary seek refuge atop a peak. Serenity provokes deep thought and meditation. One feels so close to heaven that one can see a glimpse of infinity.

Maria Victoria Rufino is an artist, writer and businesswoman. She is president and executive producer of Maverick Productions.

mavrufino@gmail.com