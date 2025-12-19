On Christmas week, we pray for love, grace, forgiveness, hope, protection and world peace. As we count our blessings and challenges, we release negative and confusing thoughts.

We are at the crossroads, between the distant past, the memories of a golden age, the roller coaster present and the dim, hazy future.

There is too much uncertainty, skepticism, anxiety, angst and rage at the recent upheavals — in our country and the world.

The children are our future citizens, and they deserve a better quality of life. These are my wishes for them.

1. A home with loving, responsible parents who teach, guide and care for them. That all parents and will lead by example and teach the children the important spiritual and family values, heritage and tradition, good manners, considerateness, compassion and kindness.

3. That all children be safe from domestic violence, abuse, bullying, corruption, predators and the dangerous effects of the internet.

4. That children will appreciate, respect and be grateful to their parents and grandparents who have sacrificed much to give them the basic needs and the essential education to grow, thrive and survive in the world.

5. That all children especially in the rural areas will have proper nourishment, medical and dental care to be healthy, and that they receive the vaccines to combat diseases.

6. A pollution-free environment, clean air, pure drinking water, open fields, parks with trees and flowers. That children will learn how to protect and enjoy nature — the rivers, sea, lakes and forests.

7. That the public school system will be upgraded with enough good teachers, more classrooms, books, mobile libraries, reading programs and tablets with free internet access, and affordable education in private schools.

8. A gender discrimination-free society wherein boys and girls are inspired to be the leaders in their chosen professions, and the resources and opportunities to achieve their goals.

9. A comprehensive national sports program for national and international competitions, so that they will learn the value of friendly competition, the art of winning and losing gracefully.

10. A progressive national arts and culture program with the budget for outreach projects to elevate the consciousness and develop the talents of the children and young scholars, including in the National Music Competitions for Young Artists Foundation.

11. Quality and balanced programming on television, with more educational shows such as The Knowledge Channel, and that producers, managers and stars do not exploit aspiring performers.

12. An accelerated science, math and technology education program to equip all future graduates with skills to compete in the international market.

13. More educational grants for deserving students, and funds from both the government and private institutions.

14. A stable economy with jobs and livelihood programs so that children can go to school and not be pressured to work.

15. A country with visionary national and local servant-leaders, hard-working and honest officials with intelligence, wisdom, integrity, good qualifications and heart.

16. A crime-free, abuse-free and corruption-free environment. That all kids will be protected from the menace of incest, physical and emotional abuse and the scourge of drugs.

17. That children will not be used and exposed as soldiers in areas of armed conflict.

18. Freedom of expression, the right of children to be themselves, be respected and be heard, open communication with parents, teachers and guidance counselors, and access to mental health experts when needed.

19. Innocence. A happy childhood and the chance to enjoy being a child, time to study, read, create, play, pray and rest.

20. Above all, time to grow up and develop at all levels — spiritual, mental, emotional and physical — at their own pace in a peaceful, inspiring world.

A blessed Christmas to all!

Maria Victoria Rufino is an artist, writer and businesswoman. She is president and executive producer of Maverick Productions.

mavrufino@gmail.com