Envisioning a smarter logistics industry, Multisys Technologies Corporation introduces its newest platform, DeliveryBox, which supports end-to-end pick-up, delivery, and scheduled delivery services.

Through DeliveryBox.ph, the leading software solutions company aims to enable companies to connect with various logistics providers and delivery channels from motorcycles and vans to cargo trucks and freight forwarders—all in one digital platform.

With automated logistics, companies can give quality customer experience with flexible shipping options through multiple courier partners that are currently dominating in the local logistics industry.

Managing business operations and client transactions has also been made easier with a seamless digital shipping experience to customers and partners. The built-in monitoring analytics, which are downloadable, help manage reports in transactions and collections easily in one dashboard.

The admin dashboard presents live data trends, reports, and comparative analysis of the company user, categorized by transaction and by collection. Companies can also monitor their monthly or yearly transactions and collections, as well as make comparative reports in customizable timelines to keep track of their performance—anytime and anywhere.

Companies can also manage its partners’ profiles and accounts, and classify them based on various categories such as active or inactive, parcel type, and delivery type, among others.

MultiSys CEO and founder David Almirol shares, “Since a lot of businesses have been affected by the pandemic, we foresee that eCommerce and logistics will continue to flourish. We are taking a step forward in the industry to create a seamless digital transaction experience for the couriers, delivery services, companies, and the public through DeliveryBox.”

System integrators can easily integrate DeliveryBox by visiting www.deliverybox.ph. MultiSys has openly shared the sample integration source codes for PHP, Node, Python, Ruby, Go, jQuery, and cURL on the website so that IT companies and developers can easily integrate DeliveryBox’s API to their own systems and applications.

DeliveryBox, alongside PayBox and StoreBox, makes up MultiSys’ Multistore—an end-to-end online shopping, e-grocery, and cloud kitchen system with door-to-door delivery services and e-payment features.