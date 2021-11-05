Six of 10 Filipinos are now willing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to a poll by the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

SWS on Friday said 64% of Filipinos were willing to get vaccinated, 9 points higher than in in June and twice as high in May.

The pollster said 19% of Filipinos said they are uncertain, while 18% were unwilling to get vaccinated even of vaccines are free.

The rate in Metro Manila went up by 11 points to 87% from a quarter earlier.

Vaccine willingness went up by 11 points to 65% in Luzon, by 8 points to 56% in the Visayas and by 6 points to 54% in Mindanao, SWS said.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario S. Vergeire on Friday said raffles, food packs and other incentives had encouraged more people to accept vaccines.

About 60.4 million vaccine doses had been given out as of Nov. 2, with almost 28 million adult Filipinos having been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan