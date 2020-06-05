MGen resumes construction of power plants

Two project companies of Meralco Powergen Corp. (MGen), the power generation arm of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), have resumed site activities as the government further relaxed the quarantine measures in Luzon.

Atimonan One Energy, Inc., which is building two units of 600-megawatt (MW) coal-fired power plant in Quezon province, resumed operations on June 4.

The generation firm said it had set up a health and safety team for returning employees, as well as an isolation facility for those who may undergo quarantine.

A full return of its project site workers is expected in the upcoming weeks.

MGen’s Powersource First Bulacan Solar, Inc., which is building a 50-MW of alternating current (MWac) solar farm in San Miguel, Bulacan, restarted construction works in May.

The two generation units temporarily halted operations on March 18 when the government placed the country under strict lockdown due to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

During its annual stockholders’ meeting in May, Meralco said it eyes to generate 3,000 MW in the next five years, 1,000 of which is from renewable sources. — Adam J. Ang









