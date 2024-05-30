By Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza, Reporter

THE DEPARTMENT of Health (DoH) has warned Filipinos against the “multisystemic” adverse effects of electronic cigarettes and other vape products, citing a study on the case of a 22-year-old male with no prior health issues who suffered a fatal heart attack following severe lung injury linked to daily vape use.

“This tragic case underscores that e-cigarettes or vape products are not a safer smoking alternative as it endangers individuals, especially young people,” the DoH said in a statement. “Growing evidence suggests that it can cause significant harm to multiple body systems.”

According to a study published in the journal Respirology Case Reports, the male patient was admitted to a hospital with severe chest pain and breathing problems, and experienced a heart attack caused by blockages in his two major arteries.

“The patient also developed a serious lung condition known as e-cigarette or vaping-use associated lung injury (EVALI),” the DoH noted.

“Further examination showed severe pneumonia-like symptoms in the lungs, but no infections were detected,” it said.

Doctors performed an emergency procedure to open the blocked heart artery, but, despite their efforts, the patient’s condition worsened, the study showed.

“The patient developed respiratory failure, requiring mechanical ventilation, and passed away three days after admission,” it said.

The DoH noted that chemicals in e-cigarettes can damage the heart and lungs and lead to conditions like EVALI, which is characterized by severe lung inflammation and damage, and heart attacks even in young and otherwise healthy individuals.

“The harmful effects of vaping are not limited to the lungs and heart but can impact overall health,” it said. “We urge everyone, especially the youth, not to believe the false advertisements that vaping is a safer smoking alternative, and to make informed decisions to protect their health.”

The DoH said it would continue to educate the public about the dangers of vaping, and push for stricter regulations.