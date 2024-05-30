THE DEPARTMENT of Justice (DoJ) expressed optimism on Thursday that Timor Leste’s appellate court may grant its extradition request for ex-congressman Arnolfo A. Teves after all the documents submitted by Manila passed the screening of their Ministry of Justice.

The Ministry of Justice forwarded the request to the Court of Appeals [of Timor Leste],” DoJ Spokesman Jose Dominic F. Clavano, IV said at a virtual media briefing, noting that the court is likely to hand out its decision no later than June 20.

“If they see that our request is legitimate and all the supporting documents are attached, they will grant it. We are confident (of securing the extradition of Mr. Teves) because all the requirements are attached,” he said.

Mr. Teves is tagged by the DoJ as the alleged mastermind in the assassination of his family’s political rival, Negros Oriental Governor Roel R. Degamo, last year, as well as the murder of nine others.

He denied the accusations and went into hiding in Dili, Timor Leste before being arrested based on the International Police’s (INTERPOL) Red Notice issued last February. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana