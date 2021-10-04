In its continuing support to the Government and Private Sector’s fight against COVID-19, Meralco energizes a new vaccination center at the AMC Gym, Barangay San Roque, Pateros.

The project involves the installation of six (6) 15-meter concrete poles, two (2) 50-kVA distribution transformers, ten (10) spans of insulated primary wires, service drop wires and metering facility.

This new vaccination center is one of the many vital COVID-19 facilities in the Meralco franchise area that are given the highest priority in terms of providing safe, adequate, and reliable supply of electricity, in line with the company’s thrust to assist the government during the pandemic. To date, more than 140 vital COVID-19 facilities have already been energized by Meralco which include government offices, hospitals, testing laboratories, quarantine and vaccination centers, and vaccine storage facilities.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA.