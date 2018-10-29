Melissa to release extensive new collection in 3 batches 1 of 4

DIFFERENT activities require different footwear and the shoes not only have to be comfortable but stylish too. This month Melissa launched the Melissa Family collection, a wide range of shoe styles for various lifestyles — and in this case, the shoes are not just comfortable and stylish, but sustainable, waterproof, and fragrant too.

The entire collection will be released in batches until February 2019.

Established in Brazil in 1979, Melissa uses Melflex, its flexible and hypo-allergenic patented technology, on staples designs such as sandals, flats, sneakers, and heels.

“We talk about family, but we want to secure the essence of Melissa’s DNA inspired by three moods: nostalgia, crew & the cool, and the diverse ’90s,” Joy Cortez-Dauz, brand manager of Tykes Trading, Inc., Melissa’s exclusive distributor in the Philippines, was quoted as saying in a press release. “Through this collection, Melissa Philippines hopes customers experience and establish this connection with our new releases.”

The collection includes the Melissa Lance which are bicolor ballerina flats; the Melissa Slim Sandals which are sling-back sandals adorned with bows; and the Melissa Ugly Sneaker which was inspired by the chunky shoes popularized in the 1990s. In addition, designer Jason Wu showcases a new style with the Melissa Kate, ballerina flats designed for warm weather; and strap sandals called the Melissa Hailey.

Aside from the new shoe styles, Melissa will be launching tote bags and backpacks in monochrome and nude colors in November.

“We saw the category of women who collect shoes and bags. We might as well enter into the category where we can tap both (markets),” Ms. Dauz told BusinessWorld, shortly after the collection’s launch on Oct. 24 at the Manila House Private Club in BGC, Taguig city. “The thought is for them to wear the shoe and pair it with the bag.”

Ms. Dauz said that the store’s signature sweet smell has always been part of bringing back the nostalgic atmosphere.

“When you think back to candy scents, you think of your childhood. That’s what we try to imbibe in our shoes. When you smell bubblegum, you smell candy. Hopefully we bring back those memories,” she said.

For information, visit www.melissaphilippines.com. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman