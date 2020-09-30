Local boxing action resumes in Cebu ‘bubble’ on Oct. 7

AFTER months of inaction because of the coronavirus pandemic, the local boxing scene buzzes anew with a “bubble” boxing card to be staged by Cebu-based Omega Sports Promotions on Oct. 7 in Mandaue City.

Sanctioned by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), the event will be held inside the International Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IPI) compound and is hoped to jump-start things for the resumption of activities of the sport not only in Cebu but nationwide as well.

“We are honored and privileged to be holding this historic boxing card in Cebu. It is a challenge but we are looking forward to it,” said Omega Sports Promotions chief Jerome Calatrava at his session on Tuesday at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) online forum.

The boxing event will feature four fights, namely those between Omega’s Ronnie Vecilles (the reigning WBA South light-flyweight champion) and Baguio’s Junel Lacar in a light-flyweight (108-pound) clash in 10 rounds; and Christian Araneta (ex-WBC Asia silver champion), and Richard Rosales of Bohol also in a 10-round light-flyweight match.

Also part of the card are Omega’s Penitente Apolinar against Cagayan de Oro’s Jetro Pabustan in a 10-round featherweight (126-pound) bout, and Carlo Bacaro versus Cebuano Jeffrey Stella in a six-round light-welterweight (140-pound).

“All the boxers are excited and itching to fight. The excitement cannot be described, including the opponents of our boxers,” said Mr. Calatrava, whose group has been in existence since the 1990s and used to be the home of now-world champion John Riel “Quadro Alas” Casimero and world title contender Jhack Tepora.

Being the first to return, Mr. Calatrava said they are making sure that the event is going to be a success at all fronts, closely coordinating their moves with pertinent government agencies and coming up with the proper protocols to guard against the coronavirus.

The Omega Sports Promotions official shared that all of the boxers and personnel involved in the card underwent rapid tests and have moved to live within the IPI compound. They would undergo a swab test two days before the date of the boxing program.

While admitting to things being new to them amid prevailing conditions brought about by the pandemic, Mr. Calatrava said they in their group are determined to get it going once again for local boxing.

“We in Omega Sports Promotions are passionate about the sport and would want to give our pro boxers a lift, so we can hopefully produce world boxing champions and contenders once again in the future,” he said.

There will be no live broadcasting of the event but it will be recorded and shown on a delayed basis on the Facebook page of Omega Boxing Gym. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo