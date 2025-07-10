What does it take to shape a future where leadership is equitable, inclusive, and sustainable in our social and institutional systems?

That was the central question at “Breaking Barriers: Women Leading in Business and Beyond,” a forum organized by the Nextgen Organization of Women Corporate Directors (NOWCD) on June 23 at the BPI Wealth Lounge in Makati City. The event brought together leaders from business, government, and academia to reflect on the progress of women’s leadership and the structural changes needed to support it.

At the forefront of the conversation was the Far Eastern University (FEU) Public Policy Center, whose participation affirmed the University’s long-standing commitment to research, inclusion, and future-ready leadership.

Julia Andrea Abad, executive director of the FEU Public Policy Center, moderated a dynamic panel discussion with Mariana Zobel de Ayala of Ayala Land, Robina Gokongwei-Pe of Robinsons Retail, Col. Francel Margareth Padilla of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Political Science Professor Dr. Jean Franco of UP Diliman. Together, they explored the lived realities of women in leadership, the role of mentorship, and how institutions can evolve to foster greater diversity at the top.

“Sustainability includes building systems that empower people equitably and evolve with the times,” Ms. Abad noted. “True progress requires dismantling the barriers that keep leadership from reflecting the diversity of our society.”

A key moment in the forum was the research presentation delivered by Patricia Thea Basilio, data analyst at the FEU Public Policy Center. Drawing from their 2024 College Experience Survey, Basilio shared findings on gender attitudes among Filipino college students. The study revealed that sexist views remain prevalent among young people, especially males, and are often linked to higher interest in leadership roles. These raise important concerns for the country’s future leadership landscape.

“We found that many of those aspiring to lead still hold beliefs that could limit the very inclusivity they are meant to champion,” Ms. Basilio said. “This calls for deeper reflection on how we cultivate both skills and values in our future leaders.”

Representing FEU’s senior leadership at the event was Gianna Montinola, consultant for external affairs, who introduced keynote speaker Mariana Zobel de Ayala. Ms. Montinola’s involvement highlighted FEU’s broader institutional advocacy for diversity, equity, and inclusion across sectors.

“Inclusive leadership doesn’t happen by accident. It requires intention, investment, and collaboration,” Ms. Montinola said. “As an academic institution, FEU takes this responsibility seriously, both in what we teach and in the research we pursue.”

Bringing the lone academic research voice to the table, FEU contributed a unique perspective that blended empirical insights with practical recommendations for cultivating inclusive leadership in a changing world. The event closed with a call to continue building networks that support women not only in reaching leadership roles, but in thriving within them.

As for the university, the work continues: generating data that matters, fostering dialogues that challenge norms, and preparing students to lead with both competence and values.

