WITH full backing from the government, the Philippines is fielding in its biggest delegation to date in the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games set Dec. 9 to 20 in Thailand — a 1,600-strong squad mostly coming from team sports.

“This is our biggest SEA Games delegation,” said Philippine Olympic Committee President Abraham Tolentino.

The number, which will see action in 574 events in 50 sports, is almost double that the country sent in the Phnom Penh edition two years ago at 905 of 38 disciplines. The biggest squad the country sent before this one bound for Thailand came six years ago when the country hosted the biennial event and sent 1,115 athletes that battled in 56 sports.

The PhilCycling chief stressed the massive spike was because the country decided to join more team events outside the traditional ones like basketball, football, and volleyball.

“Even winter sports were there,” said Mr. Tolentino, referring to ice hockey and ice skating.

Despite the significant increase that would also accrue additional expenses, Philippine Sports Commission Chair Patrick Gregorio vowed to give its unwavering support to the national team.

“We just finished our board meeting and saw a lot of requests concerning the SEA Games and we are prioritizing those, whether it’s training or international exposure,” he added. — Joey Villar