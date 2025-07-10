Nestled within the Hamilo Coast in Nasugbu, Batangas, Pico de Loro Cove, the premier beach resort destination, is a haven for eco-conscious travelers. Known for its stunning landscapes and commitment to sustainability, this destination also offers the perfect blend of nature, adventure and relaxation.

Here’s why Pico de Loro should be on your eco-travel bucket list:

1. A Sanctuary for Marine Biodiversity

Pico de Loro Cove is one of the 13 coves in Hamilo Coast, where 30% of the coastline is designated as a marine-protected area. These sanctuaries safeguard coral reefs and marine life, making the cove an ideal spot for snorkeling and diving. Tropical fish such as Moorish idol, clown fish, among others, can be seen underwater. And when in season, even green and hawkbill sea turtles lay eggs on the beach.

In partnership with the local government and World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), Pico de Loro Cove actively monitors and preserves its marine protected areas, reinforcing its commitment to safeguarding marine ecosystems for generations to come.

2. Sustainable Practices at Its Core

Sustainability is embedded in Pico de Loro Cove’s operations. Eco-friendly initiatives include rainwater harvesting that is utilized in the Pico lagoon and landscape irrigation; solid waste management to properly dispose different kinds of trash to preserve the nature; and renewable energy integration to save usage of electricity in the area.

Adding to these green efforts is the resort’s sea turtle hatching and release program, which protects endangered marine species and raises awareness among guests about ocean conservation.

Over 60% of the land is also allocated for green spaces and open areas, fostering a harmonious balance between luxury and environmental responsibility.

3. Nature Trails for the Adventurous Soul

Adventure seekers will love the scenic nature trails that wind through Pico de Loro Cove’s lush landscapes. These trails invite visitors to hike up Mount Pico while enjoying panoramic views and encounters with the region’s rich flora and fauna.

As part of its biodiversity conservation efforts, Pico de Loro Cove also runs programs dedicated to protecting local wildlife. The area is home to a variety of bird species — including tarictic hornbills, brahminy kites, woodpeckers, kingfishers, and orioles — making it a vibrant birdwatching destination for nature lovers.

4. Community Engagement and Livelihood Support

Pico de Loro Cove’s commitment extends beyond preserving nature — it also uplifts local communities by hiring 80% of all the workers from Batangas. By prioritizing local employment and supporting small businesses, the development ensures that tourism benefits the communities creating sustainable livelihood opportunities.

5. Eco-Friendly Leisure and Luxury

Guests can enjoy premium amenities while embracing sustainability. The Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club offers swimming, dining and recreational activities designed with eco-conscious principles. The architecture maximizes natural light and ventilation, reducing energy consumption while enhancing the guest experience when they play pickleball and tennis. Pico de Loro Cove’s varied residential properties such as Freia, Sola and Pico Terraces foster eco-friendly designs and practices, and yet offers seclusion, security and serenity.

Whether seeking an adventure-filled getaway or a tranquil retreat, Pico de Loro Cove offers an eco-friendly escape where sustainability and comfort coexist. It’s the perfect destination for eco-travelers who want to leave a positive impact while enjoying a slice of paradise.

