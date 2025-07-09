IT’S their first PBA finals rodeo and TNT’s Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser and Jordan Heading are bent on making the most of it.

After watching the Tropang 5G retain the Governors’ Cup crown then annex the Commissioner’s Cup diadem in the sidelines while recovering from ACL injury, Mr. Rosser gets much thrill from finally doing on-court duties as they vie for the grand slam clinching championship in the Philippine Cup.

For Mr. Heading, it’s a great opportunity to score his PBA breakthrough only a month after joining TNT from Converge in a blockbuster swap late in the eliminations.

“It feels good to finally be contributing. I was on the sidelines for so long watching and encouraging the guys and to actually be out there contributing on the court, playing in games, it’s just special,” said Mr. Rosser, who returned from his long layoff in the season-ending conference.

“We have a special group so any part, big or little, I can be in. I’m just grateful,” he added.

The 6-foot-6 Mr. Rosser has emerged as a premier big man for coach Chot Reyes’ squad, producing 11 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.83 blocks per night in their 4-2 disposal of Rain or Shine in the semifinals.

With the exit of Jayson Castro and Rey Nambatac, TNT’s Finals MVP in the first and second conference, respectively, Mr. Heading ably filled the team’s need for an elite playmaker.

And this was most evident in the Final Four, where the Filipino-Australian sniper fired 23 in leading the Tropang 5G to a 3-1 lead on a 108-92 Game 4 romp then outdid himself in a 29-point explosion to spark their Game 6 closeout, 97-89.

“I’m thankful to be in this position with these guys and to be learning from them,” said Mr. Heading, who is only on his second conference in the PBA.

“They have experience that I don’t have yet, of winning all these championships. And so I’m just trying to learn, listen, and try and follow the boys who’ve already done it and just try and help out wherever I can,” he added.

TNT will face either old rival Barangay Ginebra or San Miguel Beermen in the race-to-four Last Dance beginning on Sunday. The Gin Kings, who were runners-up to the Tropang 5G twice in Season 49, and the Beermen, who were second placers behind Meralco in the last All-Filipino, were slated to dispute the other finals ticket in a Game 7 last night. — Olmin Leyba