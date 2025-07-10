LOW-COST carrier AirAsia is accelerating its fleet expansion with a planned purchase of 150 additional aircraft, with up to 20 expected to be delivered to its Philippine unit over the next five years.

Tony Fernandes, chief executive officer (CEO) of AirAsia’s parent company Capital A Berhad, announced the plan on Tuesday during the inauguration of AirAsia Philippines’ new office at Horizon Center in Pasay City.

“The strategy of the group is this: to have aircraft that can fly at the best cost. The newer generation of aircraft will save about 30% of operational costs,” AirAsia’s Deputy Group CEO for Airline Operations Chester Shee Soon Voo said during a media briefing.

The airline’s aircraft order is expected to be finalized within the next three weeks, Mr. Voo said, adding that over the next five years, AirAsia Philippines is looking to add 20 new aircraft.

This planned purchase is separate from the 70 Airbus A321XLRs of AirAsia, valued at $12.15 billion, which was announced earlier this month.

“We are currently operating 15 aircraft. For 2025, we are going to revamp the aircraft numbers up to a total of 21 aircraft. Moving forward, for 2026, our route is going to be two to four aircraft,” AirAsia Philippines President and General Manager Suresh Bangah said.

The budget airline also said it is still choosing an aircraft manufacturer for its large-scale fleet expansion plan.

“We will have to wait two to three weeks for that… We are looking for the best fit to actually be able to achieve the best plan to keep our price competitive,” Mr. Voo said.

The planned aircraft order will be deployed for its domestic and international operations, he said, noting that the airline is planning to strengthen its domestic presence.

Further, Mr. Voo said the airline is working with airport authorities and the slot committee to accommodate its growing fleet.

“Again, we will look at how we will position the aircraft. We can even look at having bases where it makes sense. The growth will have to be there because we are not going to end the growth just because there are some slot issues,” he said.

Earlier, AirAsia Philippines said it was studying the possibility of launching new hubs outside Manila, with Bohol, Clark, and Cebu being considered as potential alternative hubs.

For this year, AirAsia Philippines is confident it will reach more than seven million passengers after carrying over three million in the first half of the year. — Ashley Erika O. Jose