The Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) has allowed limited face to face classes in colleges for all degree programs in areas under Alert Level 2, the presidential palace said on Friday.

These would be subject to conditions set by the commission, presidential spokesman Herminio L. Roque, Jr. told a televised news.

Students and faculty participating in face-to-face classes must have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Room capacity will be limited to 50% and facilities will be retrofitted to ensure social distancing. Local government units must also approve the setup.

Mr. Roque said the CHEd would propose guidelines to an inter-agency task force next week.

The announcement comes after the lockdown in Metro Manila was relaxed to Alert Level 2 starting Nov. 5. — Russell Louis C. Ku