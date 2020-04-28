Like Money Heist? Learn more about it through an online lecture

INSTITUTO Cervantes de Manila is holding an online lecture featuring Javier Gómez Santander, the head writer and co-executive producer of the popular Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) on April 28, 7 p.m., via Zoom.

In his lecture, Mr. Gómez Santander will talk about his career as a screenwriter and his work on the Emmy Award-winning crime drama series, including “secrets and details of the creation” of Money Heist, according to a release.

Before being involved in the series, he worked as a radio, press, and TV journalist for 15 years.

The series first aired in 2017 and was created by Alex Piña. It follows two well-planned robberies led by the Professor (played by Álvaro Morte) and his gang on the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain.

Money Heist was initially intended as a two season limited series but when streaming service Netflix acquired the global streaming rights, the show was renewed for two more seasons. The fourth season aired in April.

The show’s creators also released a behind-the-scenes documentary about the series on the same day that the fourth season was released. The documentary, titled Money Heist: The Phenomenon, showed “the audience some facets of the show involving the producers and the cast.”

The show received several awards including Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards in 2018. In the same year, Netflix named the series as the “Most Watched Non-English Language Series” and one of the most watched series overall on the service.

The online lecture with Mr. Gómez Santander is presented by Instituto Cervantes de Manila in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain in the Philippines.

It will be in Spanish with simultaneous English translation. Questions in English and Spanish will be entertained.

Admission is open to all and is free on a first-come, first-served basis via Zoom. For further information and updates on the event, visit http://manila.cervantes.es or Instituto Cervantes’ Facebook page: www.facebook.com/InstitutoCervantesManila. — Zsarlene B. Chua

















