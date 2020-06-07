LGUs ordered to streamline energy-project permit process

LOCAL government units (LGU) were ordered to streamline permit processing and fee structures for energy projects, in compliance with Republic Act No. 11234 or the Energy Virtual One-Stop Shop (EVOSS).

The Departments of Energy and Interior and Local Government (DILG) released on Friday a joint circular ordering a unified and streamlined permit process, harmonizing EVOSS, Administrative Order No. 23 which eliminates overregulation; Executive Order No. 30, which creates the Energy Investment Coordinating Council; and Republic Act No. 11032 or the Ease of Doing Business Law.

In the order, the DILG also prescribed a local government ordinance outlining the LGU Energy Code.

LGUs were ordered to create an energy sector committee under the local development council which facilitates the implementation of energy programs, policies, and projects that will also be included in the comprehensive development plans of provinces, cities, municipalities, and barangays.

Among provisions in the prescribed ordinance is the establishment of a local energy efficiency and conservation office, along with the appointment of its officer who will draft its office’s development plan.

Local governments were ordered to provide incentives to private-sector proponents of energy-efficiency projects in investment priority areas. — Adam J. Ang









