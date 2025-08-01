THE PHILIPPINES and Israel are exploring the expansion of employment opportunities for Filipinos in Israel, the Israeli embassy said in a statement.

The Embassy of Israel in Manila said the particular industries where overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are in demand are in trade, services and restaurants.

The statement was issued after a meeting on Tuesday between Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac and Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat.

“During the meeting, the ministers discussed strengthening cooperation between the countries in the fields of employment and the economy, with an emphasis on expanding the employment of Filipino workers in Israel in areas under the responsibility of the Ministry of Economy — including industry, trade, services and restaurants,” the embassy said.

Mr. Barkat said that Israel intends to expand the scope of employment of foreign workers and promised “fair and competitive” wages consistent with human dignity and business needs.

He held out the possibility of creating a new bilateral agreement between the two countries.

The embassy said the prospective agreement seeks to regulate the process of recruiting workers, ensuring transparency, fair conditions and oversight mechanisms for the benefit of all parties.

“Together, we will build partnership models that will strengthen both the Israeli economy and the strong and deep connection between the State of Israel and the Republic of the Philippines,” Mr. Barkat said.

About 30,000 Filipinos currently reside and work in Israel, mainly employed in hotels and as caregivers, according to the Department of Migrant Workers.

Last month, the Department of Foreign Affairs downgraded conditions in Israel to Alert Level 2 following its ceasefire with Iran.

The alert is typically issued during internal disturbances or external threats.

The Israeli Ambassador has said that Israel will waive re-entry visas for OFWs who were evacuated during the brief war with Iran. — Adrian H. Halili