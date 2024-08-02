ABOUT 5,000 jobseekers attended a job fair for positions in Japan at a mall in Ortigas on Thursday, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne M. Caunan told reporters that the response to the fair was “overwhelming.”

Ms. Caunan added that in November, a Europe-focused job fair is due to take place, which is expected to be bigger than the Japan fair.

Pamela C. Agner, a documentation officer of Alpha Tomo International Manpower Services, Inc. told BusinessWorld the job fair helps recruiters narrow their search while ensuring a scam-free experience for jobseekers.

Alpha Tomo had 13 positions open at the fair in trades like welding, painting, excavation, poultry farming, and care work.

Ms. Agner added that hires will undergo a 90-day language program to help them acclimate to Japan.

Ten potential employers participated in the job fair, the DMW said.

According to the DMW, about 300,000 documented OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) work in Japan.

Jobs in Japan pay the equivalent of about P60,000 a month, it added.

“We are not pushing our fellow countrymen to leave the country. It is difficult to leave the country where family is. But you also cannot stop them if they have dreams,” Ms. Caunan told reporters.

“The DMW is here to handle them from the very beginning. From their jobs application up until they go there,” she added.

The job fair was organized in conjunction with Philippine-Japan friendship week, which started on Monday. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana