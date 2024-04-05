THE Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) said it entered into a partnership with the job recruitment platform Bossjob to boost the job readiness of technical and vocational education and training (TVET) graduates.

“The CollaboraTVET initiative… underscores our dedication to fostering strategic alliances, particularly with private industries. Our primary objective is to ensure that our TVET programs are finely attuned to meet the evolving demands of these industries,” TESDA’s National Capital Region Director Jovencio M. Ferrer, Jr. said in a statement.

Bossjob will provide customized training courses designed specifically for TESDA graduates, in addition to offering employment leads and resources for career advancement.

The partnership aims to provide TESDA graduates in the NCR guaranteeing employment once they are trained.

“This collaboration is about forging an ecosystem enriched with our innovative tools and programs where TESDA graduates can flourish and significantly contribute to the country’s economic prosperity. We are committed to working hand in hand with TESDA to ensure that our programs are finely tuned to the evolving needs of the workforce and the industries we serve,” Bossjob Country Manager Kimberly Chen said in a statement.

In 2023, there were 1.20 million TVET graduates, and over 800,000 received certifications for their skills. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana