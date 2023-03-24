ASTICOM Group of Companies, wholly owned by Globe group, said it launched a job-search platform which promises to streamline the talent acquisition process and job search experience.

The platform, known as NXT, will carry listings for regular jobs, as well as part-time, project-based, internship and freelance work.

The technology platform is designed by the workforce solutions unit of Asticom, Acquiro Solutions and Tech, Inc.

“Through Acquiro’s NXT platform, we aim to bridge jobseekers to various job opportunities, including part-time, hybrid, and gig work, among others,” Acquiro’s Deputy General Manager Ged Gutierrez said in a statement.

According to Mr. Gutierrez, the platform will provide flexible solutions for companies looking for full-time, seasonal, and project-based talent.

“With NXT, employers can cover the entire talent journey from sourcing to onboarding as well as upskilling of the talent,” he said.

Acquiro said it perceived an opportunity to serve the millions who are still unemployed or underemployed.

“As our staffing platform and solutions arm, Acquiro helps the Asticom Group of Companies achieve our overall purpose of improving people’s lives. With the NXT platform, we can further push the realization of that vision, creating purposeful futures for job seekers and employers,” Asticom President and Chief Executive Officer Mharicar Castillo-Reyes said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile