When makeup meets skincare

By Zsarlene B. Chua

Make-Up Review

EB Plus line

By Ever Bilena

LOCAL beauty company, Ever Bilena, is continuing its push towards skincare with the launch of its EB Plus line — featuring makeup products containing skincare ingredients.

The new products, according to the brand, allow their customers to “feel rewarded… because they are doing good to their skin.”

“Mental health struggles and extended quarantines during the pandemic led to a demand for better self care, which subsequently resulted in greater consumer interest towards having skincare routines that are effective and that they could feel good about,” Denice Sy-Munez, Ever Bilena Cosmetics, Inc.’s chief sales and marketing officer, in an e-mail interview.

She added that the move to introduce skincare and the skincare/makeup hybrid was to “provide local options and innovations for global trends.”

Skincare in makeup is a recent trend in response to consumers preferring to focus on skincare instead of color cosmetics due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and mask mandates. A 2020 McKinsey report noted that there’s a boom in the pampering and self-care beauty categories, with sales of skin, nail, and haircare products up 300% year-on-year in Europe with the US posting similar numbers.

International brands like IT Cosmetics, Huda Beauty, Benefit, and Bobbie Brown are among those who introduced skincare in their makeup products.

THE NEW EB PLUS LINE

The EB Plus line has five products: the EB Plus Fearless Serum Liquid Foundation (P325/30 gm and comes in five shades), the EB Plus Wide Awake Caffeine Concealer (P265/22 gm and comes in three shades), the EB Plus Two Way Cake Serum Foundation (P250 and comes in two shades), EB Plus Shape and Set Brow Serum Duo (P275 and comes in four shades), and the EB Plus Super Charge Liner and Lash Serum (P275 and comes in a single shade).

The serum skin foundation is a lightweight foundation with buildable medium to full coverage that is formulated with a broad-spectrum sunscreen filter (Titanium dioxide) and CoQ10 which functions as an energizing and moisturizing agent.

The caffeine concealer, meanwhile, aims not only to cover up dark circles but also to address puffiness. It uses a metal roller applicator to soothe and cool under the eyes (for puffiness). Ms. Sy-Munez described it as a “potent eye cream… but with skin brightening coverage.”

The two-way cake serum foundation retains the classic EB two-way cake formula but with added Squalane and Vitamin E to help with wrinkles and fine lines. It also contains Kaolin clay for oil-control and Titanium dioxide for UV protection.

Finally, for the eye products, each are infused with Hydrolized Keratin that helps preserve hair against damage while keeping those cat eyes and brows snatched.

Ms. Sy-Munez noted that the EB Plus line will not only be a separate line but will “pave the way for more infusion of skin-benefiting ingredients into makeup products under Ever Bilena as a whole.”

While the new products may be pricier than similar products in the brand, she said that they are still priced reasonably.

A SHORT REVIEW

This writer had been sent items from the EB Plus line a few days ago to try out, and try them out I did, though in limited capacity as I still mostly work from home. So, this review is based on full-day wear indoors.

After using the products consistently for three days, what I appreciate most about the products is that, 1.) the foundation is truly lightweight and does not cake or clump throughout the day; 2.) the concealer is great and the metal ball applicator is cooling (though since I only use a very small amount of concealer, I don’t think a single swipe will help address the undereye puffiness); 3.) the eyeliner is great, it has great color pay off and the applicator allows me to create smooth lines that stay all day with little flaking; 4.) the eyebrow products are great and the brow gel does help keep the brows in place all day; and, finally, 5.) the cake foundation is great for touch ups throughout the day.

The makeup held up for more than 12 hours with a bit of powder here and there, which is great in my book, and I will definitely try it out outdoors when I get the chance so it will get a bit more of a workout.

Overall, this is a solid line from Ever Bilena and I do enjoy the products a lot. A note to those who will buy these products though: while the products do contain skincare ingredients, it’s still best to continue using and doing a skincare routine that works for you. These products are not meant to replace skincare, they are only add-ins.

Ever Bilena is available online and offline in stores nationwide.

Zsarlene B. Chua is a former BusinessWorld reporter who is now a fledgling PR girl. She’s all about skincare, makeup, and video games. None of these products recommended are the writer’s clients. These are all independently reviewed and acquired products unless stated.