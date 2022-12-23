Our department head keeps all the glory to himself but when the bad times come, he’s quick to blame almost everyone except himself, for his own incompetence and mismanagement. What’s the cure? — Lone Wolf.

The solution is easy when you accept that we live in an unfair world. If you don’t recognize this, you can always wallow in a pity forever. First of all, you’ve chosen to work as an employee. I’m not sure how long you plan to stay that way. Second, you have the misfortune of working for a boss who appears to grab all the credit to himself.

So, what can you do to reverse the situation? Psychologist and book author Sherrie Bourg Carter recommends changing your perspective. “Changes in mindset can help you move past life’s hardships and get on with life.” Expecting someone to be fair is not always possible. That’s one major reason why you should choose to ignore the unfairness of life.

After all, “fair is not a useful concept,” according to Ms. Carter who quotes fellow author Jonathan Lockwood Huie. After all, many of the things we consider as unfair are beyond our control, like the attitude of your boss. You can’t do anything about it except probably to secretly complain to your friends at work, your family members and to this columnist.

Understand all the negative impacts on your mind, body and soul. Stress can build up that can adversely affect your work and mental health. Try complaining directly to your boss. If nothing happens, then elevate the case to the chief executive officer (CEO).

Let’s see what happens, assuming that you’re brave enough to do just that.

MINDSET CHANGE

Having a boss who takes all the credit for the workers’ contributions is a real problem. Your case is not unique as your situation may be found in many other workplaces. You must understand that you can’t control such situations. But one thing is certain: your boss knows where he’s getting all of those ideas. And most likely, the CEO knows that your boss can’t do it alone.

Management is about effective delegation. Therefore, stop being resentful of your situation and start doing the following things that are within your power:

One, discuss your career plan with your boss. Solicit his input on how you can fast-track your career. This would constitute an indirect approach to your problem. Ask for his specific guidance and support so you can manage certain difficulties in your job. Point out the need for equipment, supplies or anything else that could be used to improve your performance.

Two, document all your excellent ideas and accomplishments. Be ready with your documentation when your performance appraisal comes along. When you have something new to offer, send an e-mail to your boss and secure his approval. If there’s a delay in his reply, discuss the matter with your boss and send another e-mail to summarize what you’ve discussed. This is important to avoid miscommunication.

Three, volunteer for some challenging assignments. Do this without monopolizing all the opportunities to the exclusion of your colleagues. You can also ask other people in your department to help do the work. You need to avoid being perceived as a know-it-all, which could make your position more difficult.

Last, ensure that your projects include the names of your colleagues. Regardless of the degree of their contribution, list down all the names of your team mates. Give your boss all the information he needs to give credit to all concerned. Let your boss knows that you’re not a credit grabber. This occasional hint may help the boss understand what he’s missing in dealing with you.

GOLDEN RULE

The Golden Rule says it all — treat others as you would want to be treated. If you want your boss to give you credit, then in the same breath, you should do the same thing to your colleagues, even if they’re not your direct reports. It’s a universal principle that you can’t ignore regardless of your religious belief.

Or better, follow the New Golden Rule as Irina Cozma puts it in Harvard Business Review (2022). In the modern workplace, wearing the shoes of another person may not be enough. “Treating others as you would like to be treated isn’t always the best option,” says Ms. Cozma. You must do better than that.

Instead, you need to treat others the way they would like to be treated. The emphasis is on the word “they.” This means you must understand how others would like to be treated which may not necessarily the same way you want to be treated. To understand others is to engage them in casual, regular dialogue to hear about their issues directly.

