THE government should focus on the agriculture and mining industries if it wants to generate more jobs, the Employers Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) said on Thursday.

ECOP President Sergio R. Ortiz-Luis, Jr. told BusinessWorld Live on One News Channel parts of agriculture with the potential to create jobs include bamboo.

“There are some little sectors like in agriculture… where we should be producing more. That can at the very least create 100,000 jobs easily, such as bamboo,” Mr. Ortiz-Luis said.

Mr. Ortiz-Luis added that more job-creation opportunities are available in mining.

“We’re beginning to look at responsible mining as doable, and we are hoping that (the government) will pursues this policy,” Mr. Ortiz-Luis said.

Mr. Ortiz-Luis said the association’s goal of creating one million jobs in 2022 is attainable despite the economic challenges posed by inflation, which rose to 6.1% in June.

“With or without inflation, provided, there are no (additional pandemic restrictions), and if they are able to solve transportation especially here in Metro Manila, (the target) is attainable,” Mr. Ortiz-Luis said.

In May, the National Employment Recovery Strategy task force set a target of one million jobs this year.

Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) President George T. Barcelon said during the Pandesal Forum on Thursday that the first State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on July 25 was “very comprehensive.”

“He touched on a lot of points,” Mr. Barcelon said, though the PCCI wants to hear detailed plans.

“It is not explicitly stated what the President will do in terms of job creation. But all the narration that he did basically touches on the sustainability of our economy and that in effect would provide more jobs to our fellow Filipinos,” Mr. Barcelon said.

Federation of Filipino Chinese Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Inc. President Henry Lim Bon Liong said that the SONA bodes well for investor confidence.

“His speech and the detailed list of proposed reforms by government will boost investor confidence in the Philippines, translating to a stronger economic recovery, and sustainable and inclusive economic growth,” Mr. Bon Liong said.

“We need reforms and political will for a stronger Philippine economic recovery and social (services),” he added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave