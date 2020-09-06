Inquiry on possible quarantine violations of UST team expands

By Michael Angelo S. Murillo, Senior Reporter

THE ongoing investigation on possible violations of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) of health and safety protocols, amid the coronavirus pandemic, is set to be expanded with the Department of Justice (DoJ) getting involved.

Following a meeting last Friday, the government-created panel composed of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Games and Amusements Board (GAB) and the Department of Health (DoH), along with the Commission on Higher Education, had made the decision to forward their findings on the so-called Sorsogon bubble of the UST men’s basketball team to the Justice department on Monday for the latter to look into.

The UST Growling Tigers are being investigated for allegedly violating government health and safety protocols when they held training wherein it is still prohibited at this point of the pandemic, as per regulations put out.

It has been reported that the Tigers were holed up as a team in Capuy, Sorsogon, hometown of coach Aldin Ayo, beginning in June as part of their preparation for UAAP Season 83, targeted to begin early next year, and other tournaments.

Also being probed is National University after its women’s volleyball team allegedly broke protocols when it gathered to train in a sports facility in Laguna.

The investigating panel had been conducting a series of meetings in the past few weeks with the University Athletic Association of the Philippines to discuss the matter and reiterated the seriousness of the issue at hand and the need for it to be addressed accordingly.

“We are looking at possible violations [of UST] and we’ll forward our findings to the DoJ on Monday,” said GAB Chairman Baham Mitra, whose organization, along with the PSC and DoH, is tasked to help in overseeing the safe return of sports activities in the country.

The three government agencies, acting on a directive from the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID), have come up with a Joint Administrative Order which contains the implementing guidelines governing the conduct of professional and nonprofessional sports training while the country is under community quarantine brought about by the pandemic.

To date, only professional leagues like the Philippine Basketball Association, Philippines Football League and Chooks-to-Go 3×3 Pilipinas are allowed to do training albeit under strict health and safety monitoring.

It is, however, being studied to allow collegiate training in light of the ongoing issue, guided by the steps done by the local professional leagues.

Mr. Mitra said they want to see the matter thoroughly investigated and decided upon notwithstanding the internal investigation done by UST and recent developments, particularly the resignation of Mr. Ayo and the school’s athletic director Fr. Jannel Abogado.

