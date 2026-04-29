Manila ranks 91st in Global Green Finance Index, lags behind its East and Southeast Asian peers

Manila ranked 91st out of 92 ﬁnancial centers in the 17th edition of the Global Green Finance Index (GGFI) released by commercial think tank Z/Yen Group as part of its Long Finance initiative. With an overall rating of 512, the Philippine capital ranked lowest among its East and Southeast Asian peers and second worst globally. The index assesses the quality and depth of green ﬁnancial products of ﬁnancial centers, tracking progress toward sustainable and responsible ﬁnance.