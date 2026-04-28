Surfshark: Philippines logs over 624,000 breached accounts in Q1

The Philippines ranked 22nd out of 250 countries and territories with a total of 624,405 breached accounts in the first three months of the year, according to the latest data from Surfshark’s Global Data Breach Statistics. This was higher by 76.8% from the 353,194 compromised accounts recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025. Among its peers in the East and Southeast Asian region, the Philippines was the fourth most breached country/territory during the period.