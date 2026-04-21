How miserable is the Philippines compared to its neighbors in 2025?

The Philippines ranked 131st out of 178 countries in the 2025 edition of the Hanke’s Annual Misery Index (HAMI) by Johns Hopkins University economics professor Steve H. Hanke. The HAMI is the sum of the unemployment rate multiplied by two, the end-period consumer prices rate, and the lending rate, minus the growth in per-capita real gross domestic product. The country scored 15.45 (where lower is better), beating the global average of 31.64.