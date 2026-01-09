November misery index drops to 3-month low

The Philippines’ adjusted misery index slid to 15.8% in November, the lowest in three months when it logged 15.7% in August. This reﬂected easing inﬂation and underemployment rates during the period. The index, which now incorporates adjusted underemployment rate* alongside inﬂation and unemployment rates, offers a broader measure of economic discomfort. Originally developed by economist Arthur Okun, the misery index serves as a proxy for economic distress. A lower reading typically signals better economic health, though structural issues may still persist beneath the surface.