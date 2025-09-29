Home Infographics Manila Slips in Financial Centers List
The Philippine capital fell a notch to 104th out of 120 global ﬁnancial centers in the 38th edition of the biannual Global Financial Centers Index (GFCI) by London-based think tank Z/Yen. Despite the drop in ranking, Manila’s GFCI rating improved by six points to 655. However, Manila still trails behind among its peers in the East and Southeast Asian region. In a separate assessment of ﬁnancial technology (ﬁntech), Manila remained its 93rd spot out of 116 ﬁnancial centers. The GFCI evaluates the future competitiveness of ﬁnancial centers and is used as a reference for policy and investment decision-makers.