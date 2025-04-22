Home Infographics Philippines improves in international intellectual property list
The Philippines rose one rank to 36th out of 55 economies with an overall index score of 40.17% in the 13th edition of the International Intellectual Property (IP) Index by US Chamber of Commerce’s Global Innovation Policy Center. However, the country’s overall score fell below the Asia average score of 54.67%. The index evaluates the IP systems of the economies and reveals trends in global IP protection.