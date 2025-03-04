Philippines improves in Democracy Index

The Philippines went up two places to 51st out of 167 countries and territories in the Democracy Index 2024 by London-based Economist Intelligence Unit. Despite the improvement in ranking, the country had an overall score of 6.63, the lowest in three years or since 6.62 in 2021 but still higher than the Asia and Australasia Average of 5.31 and Global Average of 5.17. The country remained to be classiﬁed as a “ﬂawed democracy.”