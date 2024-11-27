AIRINC: Manila ranks 113th in list of top cities for workers

Manila fell a notch to 113th out of 150 cities in the 2024 Global 150 Cities Index by the human resources consulting ﬁrm Associates for International Research, Inc. (AIRINC). The index ranks cities based on available ﬁnancial and lifestyle beneﬁts. The rankings consider how appealing each city is to live in based on local salary levels, tax rates, living costs, and living conditions. The Philippine capital placed 101st in ﬁnancial rank and 116th in lifestyle rank. Among cities in the East and Southeast Asian region, Manila remained the second lowest, only ahead of Jakarta.