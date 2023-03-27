Home Infographics PHL remains 18th among 50 emerging markets in terms of offering logistics...
PHL remains 18th among 50 emerging markets in terms of offering logistics opportunities
The Philippines stood at the 18th spot with an overall score of 5.18 in the latest edition of Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index 2023 produced by Transport Intelligence. This was higher compared with the 5.16 overall score in the previous year. The index gauges the competitiveness of 50 emerging markets based on four equally weighted metrics: domestic logistics opportunities, international logistics opportunities, business fundamentals, and digital readiness.